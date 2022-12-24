Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

