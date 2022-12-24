Ledyard National Bank Purchases 131,322 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $32,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.