Ledyard National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

