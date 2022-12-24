Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,132 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
