Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,132 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.7 %

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

