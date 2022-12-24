Ledyard National Bank Sells 590,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,000 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 310,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in Coupang by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 189,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

