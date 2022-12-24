Ledyard National Bank Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $231.65 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.