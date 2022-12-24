Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Shares Down 6.8%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Leoni Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Leoni Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.