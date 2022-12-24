Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Down 0.9%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.49 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07). 262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £15.85 million and a PE ratio of -18.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.90.

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

