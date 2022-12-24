Lifesci Capital Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $15.19.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.