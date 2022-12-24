Lifesci Capital Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

