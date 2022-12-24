loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDI. Barclays dropped their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,381,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,084,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,381,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,555. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 66.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDI stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $493.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

