LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Cap of $67.24 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $67.24 million and $2.53 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars.

