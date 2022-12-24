Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

