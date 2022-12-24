Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $83.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

LITE opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,700,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

