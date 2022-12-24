Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Increased to $309.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $273.56 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

