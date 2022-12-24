MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163.99 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $6,409.28 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

