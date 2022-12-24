Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.37. 55,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,613,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Magnite by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Magnite by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Magnite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

