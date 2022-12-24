Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.89

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.89 and traded as low as $18.82. Mannatech shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 6,769 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Mannatech Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.12.
Mannatech Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Read More
