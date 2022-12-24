Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Snowflake worth $79,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $358.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

