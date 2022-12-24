Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 6,203 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Seagen worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,962 shares of company stock worth $4,904,384 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $127.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.55.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

