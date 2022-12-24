Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 768 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $118,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $381.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 385.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.50 and its 200 day moving average is $428.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

