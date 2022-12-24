Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.19% of L3Harris Technologies worth $75,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

NYSE LHX opened at $206.24 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.31 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

