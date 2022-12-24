Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $213.87 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.52 and a 200-day moving average of $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

