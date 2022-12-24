Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 192,839 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,839 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $26,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 149,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $247.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

