Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,786 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 82,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFC. Barclays cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

