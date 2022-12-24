Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Reduced by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Marriott International by 51.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9 %

MAR stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.89.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

