Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $64.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.31.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,412,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,853,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

