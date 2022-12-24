Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 111,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,303,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.55. 259,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.

