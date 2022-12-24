Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,654 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04.

