Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,524 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSB. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 208,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Further Reading

