Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,229 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $45.88.

