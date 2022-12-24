Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 767.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.46. The stock had a trading volume of 665,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,156. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

