Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Insider Activity at Adobe

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.86 and its 200 day moving average is $353.91. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

