Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 5.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.60. 1,914,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

