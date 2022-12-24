Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $73.62 on Friday. Maximus has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock worth $2,144,657 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Maximus by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.