McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average of $257.30.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

