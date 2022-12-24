McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.98

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.98 and last traded at C$8.01, with a volume of 36514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.73.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.16. The company has a market cap of C$375.63 million and a P/E ratio of -44.25.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
