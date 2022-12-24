McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

McKesson Europe Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

McKesson Europe Company Profile

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and other services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution division engages in the wholesale of pharmaceutical and other health care products.

