Metawar Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Metawar has a market cap of $115.87 million and $1.12 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00063917 USD and is up 15.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

