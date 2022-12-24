MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.18 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $16.65 or 0.00098792 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $73.35 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014544 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00041713 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00227961 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.56873517 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,428,312.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

