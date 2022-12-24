Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 12,503 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.0% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 6,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 58.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,690,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,746,000 after buying an additional 624,123 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

