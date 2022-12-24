Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 570 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 130,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $83.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $116.70.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

