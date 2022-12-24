Mill Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $219.65 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.