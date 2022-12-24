Mill Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after buying an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,196,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,961,000 after acquiring an additional 570,576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

