Mill Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.46.

LHX opened at $206.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.31 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

