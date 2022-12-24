Mill Capital Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

