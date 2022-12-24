Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 942 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum China Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

