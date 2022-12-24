Mill Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mill Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TFC opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

