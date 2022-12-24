Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $7.09 million and $4.27 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

