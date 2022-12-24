Mirror Protocol Price Tops $0.0906 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.37 or 0.05075972 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00501285 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.08 or 0.29701379 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

