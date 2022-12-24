Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Shares Up 2.1%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

